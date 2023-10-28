Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the September 30th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,413,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

