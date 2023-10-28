Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

