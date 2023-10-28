Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 896.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,463 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,888,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,138,000 after purchasing an additional 103,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $151,903.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,343,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,233,847. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

