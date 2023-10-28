Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, reports. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

Zynex Trading Up 16.6 %

ZYXI opened at $8.34 on Friday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Insider Transactions at Zynex

In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 280.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zynex by 49.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

