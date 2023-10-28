Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, reports. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.
Zynex Trading Up 16.6 %
ZYXI opened at $8.34 on Friday. Zynex has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.
Insider Transactions at Zynex
In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ZYXI
About Zynex
Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zynex
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.