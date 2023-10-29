11,095 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DRI opened at $142.49 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,310 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,780. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

