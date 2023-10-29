11,170 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $86.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

