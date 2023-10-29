12,015 Shares in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 98.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $54.10 on Friday. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

