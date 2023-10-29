1,352 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,190,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $132.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

