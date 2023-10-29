1,739 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group accounts for approximately 0.0% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in UBS Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. 2,178,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $26.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.