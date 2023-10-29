1,892 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Acquired by Corundum Trust Company INC

Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $182.01 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $205.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

