20,784 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,214,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

