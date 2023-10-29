28,958 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $2,761,649,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Down 0.7 %

APA stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 3.50. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

