359,974 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 359,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,239,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 136,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $112.62. 2,455,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,487. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

