3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $24,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MMM traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,331. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

