3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MMM opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.25. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

