4,025 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $67.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.17. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of XPO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

