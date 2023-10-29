532,376 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $50.93 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

