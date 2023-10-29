5,621 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.10. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

