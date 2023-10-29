5,681 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Bought by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.64.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

