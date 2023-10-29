5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.0 days.

5N Plus Trading Down 3.3 %

FPLSF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 9,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $210.16 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FPLSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 5N Plus

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.