604,926 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 604,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,385,000. TransUnion comprises about 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.31% of TransUnion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,870. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $441,806 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

