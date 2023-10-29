63,633 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.2% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 361,422 shares of company stock worth $21,291,662. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $55.24 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $238.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

