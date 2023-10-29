693 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

