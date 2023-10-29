716 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Home Depot stock opened at $276.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

