888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,500 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 590,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get 888 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EIHDF

888 Price Performance

About 888

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. 888 has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.