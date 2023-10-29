Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 254.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,731. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

