Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,533 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $574,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

