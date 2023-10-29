Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

