Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 401,485 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

ABT stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,934,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

