AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.93. 9,427,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

