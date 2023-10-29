AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Reduced by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.93. 9,427,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,859. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

