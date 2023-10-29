AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.19-11.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.06. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.70-11.00 EPS.
AbbVie stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,794,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12,458.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
