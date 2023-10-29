AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.19-11.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.06. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.70-11.00 EPS.

AbbVie stock opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,281,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,794,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12,458.7% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,130,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,615 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

