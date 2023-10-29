Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.01

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.01 and traded as low as $6.02. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 7,928 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

