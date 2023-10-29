Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENERW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Accretion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accretion Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERW – Free Report) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,970 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.