Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $301.97 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.98 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.13.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $10,416,097. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

