Addison Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 898.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 118.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,929 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.16 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

