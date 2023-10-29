Addison Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.