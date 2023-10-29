Addison Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

