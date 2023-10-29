Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 4.83% of Adecoagro worth $50,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGRO. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $121,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Adecoagro Stock Down 1.0 %

AGRO stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $402.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

