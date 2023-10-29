Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,501 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $731,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.11.

ADBE opened at $508.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The firm has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

