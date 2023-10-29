ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 13,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 40,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $20,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

