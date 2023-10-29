Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 342 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $116.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

