Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

IWM stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

