Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

