Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,428,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,493,000 after purchasing an additional 349,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 34.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after buying an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

