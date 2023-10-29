Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.02

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $4.27. Aemetis shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 145,677 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aemetis

Aemetis Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aemetis

In other news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,891.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 25.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 254,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 86.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.