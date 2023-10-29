AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Update

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,280,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,011.0 days.

AEON Mall Price Performance

Shares of AEON Mall stock remained flat at C$11.99 during trading hours on Friday. AEON Mall has a 1-year low of C$11.80 and a 1-year high of C$13.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.48.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

