AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $59.44 on Friday. AerCap has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $178,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 24.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

