AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 24.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

