Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $59,200.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $159,592.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 377,098 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

